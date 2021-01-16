ALBANY -- Effective Friday, the Dougherty County COVID-19 specimen collection site will relocate to the Exchange Club Fairgrounds at the intersection of Westover Road and Oakridge Drive.
To free up staff for administering vaccinations and conducting other essential public health services, Southwest Public Health District 8-2 entered into a partnership with the Exchange Club and Mako Medical, a health care diagnostic laboratory. Mako will conduct COVID-19 testing for Dougherty County, expanding the testing days from four to six, District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said in a news release. Insurance will be filed for those who have it, but there is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
Hours of operation at the new site will be Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and should be done by visiting mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting. Those who arrive without preregistering will experience a longer wait time.
Anyone who wants to be tested in a county other than Dougherty can make an appointment online, 24 hours a day, via smartphone, tablet, or computer at www.covid19.dph.ga.gov. In addition, the appointment hotline is available Monday through Friday at (229) 352-6567.
