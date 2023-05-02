COVID still driving hunger in Albany area, nationwide

Frank Sheppard, center, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley, gives a tour of the 35,000-square-foot warehouse facility.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Life for many has returned to normal in the post-pandemic world, but the lingering effects remain for some who are still struggling to feed themselves and their families, and the organization that helps out in southwest Georgia is also feeling the pinch.

Food banks across the country also are dealing with higher demand and less food available for distribution, said Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of the Columbus-based Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

