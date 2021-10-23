COVID surge receding, but the disease is still taking a toll

ALBANY -- For the first time in nearly three months, the number of COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities has dropped below 50, but health officials are warning against complacency.
“The good news is that today we are caring for 49 patients for COVID in the Phoebe Health System,” Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said during remarks at a Friday news conference. “We have broken the 50 mark, (but) we don’t want to plateau there. We want to continue to trend downward.”
During the current surge that began shortly after the Independence Day holiday, the last time the hospital had less than 50 COVID patients was late July. Earlier in the summer, the number of patients had been in the single digits on some days.
On Friday there were 42 COVID patients at Phoebe in Albany, six at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and one at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester.
“We have also gotten some relief in our critical care unit,” Hudson said. “Today we have 19 patients in our ICUs systemwide. So we are trending in the right direction.”
During the peak of the surge that began in the summer, the health system was caring for 214 patients sickened by the virus.
“Since mid-July we have admitted over 1,000 patients with COVID to our hospitals,” Hudson said. “That’s 1,029 ... the exact number. We officially began our emergency response 591 days ago.”
The physician urged residents to continue wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and thoroughly washing their hands frequently, both to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and help prevent the spread of influenza.
“Flu season is coming up, and it looks like it’s going to be worse this year than last year,” she said. “Now is the time to get your flu vaccine.”
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 367 deaths of Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler reported during the news conference. After declining to seven in July, deaths increased to 29 in August and 34 in September.
As of Friday, there had been 17 deaths among county residents during the month of October.
Over the course of the pandemic, the disease has hit the black community the hardest, the coroner said.
"We have five Latino, three Asians," Fowler said of the race of Dougherty County residents who have died. "We have 85 white. We have 274 black. Seventy-five percent of the deaths are Afro-American."
