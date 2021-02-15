ALBANY -- After nearly a year absent from her church family and Dougherty County Commission meetings, Gloria Gaines is looking forward to resuming some of her normal activities in the near future.
The District 5 commission member recently got her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and is waiting for the full immunity-boosting impact from the inoculations before venturing out into public settings.
“It was done at Phoebe on Third Street,” she said, referring to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s vaccine clinic, during a phone interview after Monday morning's commission meeting. “It was really a pleasurable experience, actually. They did a wonderful job. There were lots of volunteers. When you got there, you knew exactly what you needed to do.”
Gaines and District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones have participated in commission meetings virtually during the course of the pandemic. The other four commissioners and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas have regularly attended in person, but seating in the meeting chambers is very limited for the public, as most seats are covered with yellow tape to promote distancing.
Several of Gaines’ family members, including a 93-year-old aunt, have gotten the vaccine, she said.
In recent weeks medical professionals have urged those who are eligible in the current phase of vaccinations to participate. Nationwide there has been a reluctance to get the vaccinations among many who are termed “vaccine-hesitant."
“I’ve had absolutely no problems with it, no reaction to it,” Gaines said. “It was just a good experience, and I feel really blessed to now or soon have built 95 percent effective guard against this virus. I would encourage people to do this.
“If people understood the virus is much worse than the vaccine, perhaps they would be (willing) to do this.”
Gaines said her main concern at this time is whether the vaccine will give protection against the variant mutations of the virus.
The District 5 commissioner said when she does begin to attend events outside the home, she intends to continue wearing a mask and to follow guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus. That’s because medical professionals say people who have had the vaccine are still capable of transmitting the virus to others.
“I’ve lost friends who were doctors or health care professionals, and that bothers me that we can be that reckless” she said. “Let us all consider our neighbors, not just ourselves but our neighbors. I would love to see us get beyond the political and just depend on the science.”
Jones, at 63 the next oldest commission member after Gaines, said he is looking forward to getting vaccinated.
“We’re going to do it as a family,” he said. “We are hoping that everybody can get this done as a group. That’s what we’re planning. I’ve had friends who took theirs. Nobody had any problems.
“You’ve got to look at the numbers. More people have died of the virus than from the shots. So it’s really an easy decision.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that it has investigated deaths of 1,170 individuals who died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Those deaths represent 0.003 percent of the more than 41 million doses that have been administered.
After reviewing patient death certificates, autopsy and medical records, the agency said it found no link between any of the deaths and the vaccine.
About two to five people per million have had a severe reaction to the vaccine, the CDC said.
More than 250 Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died since the first case was diagnosed in March 2020.
