ALBANY -- A Thursday update on the state of southwest Georgia at this stage of its struggle with COVID-19 was part sobering and part celebratory, as new cases and deaths decline and people continue to emerge from weeks of isolation.
On the sobering front, the coronavirus isn’t going away next week or next month, and likely will remain a presence until an effective vaccine is widely available.
U.S. COVID-19 deaths stood at more than 115,000 on Thursday, and the disease has claimed the lives of 150 in Dougherty County. There have been more than two million confirmed cases.
Those numbers are expected to climb, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said during a Thursday news conference, with projections as high as 200,000 deaths by the end of September and double that number by the end of winter, without a vaccine.
“The thing we need to understand is this fight is not over,” Dorough said.
The picture is much-improved, however, for a region hit by one of the largest waves of the virus in the nation. Over the previous two weeks, there has been one death in Dougherty County. Most people have adapted to wearing masks and practicing social distancing, practices that likely will be a part of life for some time.
A number of churches are preparing to return for live services over the next two weekends, businesses have re-opened and the gradual openings of government buildings are on the horizon.
“We have made progress in Albany and Dougherty County, but we have to remain vigilant to protect our families and our friends,” Dorough said.
For the county, residents can begin purchasing vehicle tags Friday but by appointment only, and other buildings will be re-opened later this month. Across the board, there has been an incredible effort made by everyone from the medical community to first responders to the public, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
“The reality is that we withstood a tidal wave, and we did not fall down," he said. "We had a tremendous number of people who lost their lives; we had a tremendous number of people who were infected.”
Lessons were learned through that tragedy, Cohilas said.
“I will say this, and I will continue to say this: We cannot continue to live our lives in fear," he said. "You can’t shut down all of society forever because of fear of this pandemic.”
Coronavirus testing will be available through the Georgia Department of Public Health in coming days, including Sunday at Colquitt Regional Medical Center on Sunday in Moultrie, after which specimen samples for testing will be collected at the health department in that city.
For additional information about hours and sites, call (229) 352-6567 Monday through Saturday.
...or maybe it is because of careless irresponsible people going to the beaches and people protesting and rioting. I work two jobs and one job I come in contact with many different people and I have not caught the virus.
