ATLANTA — Businesses across the state of Georgia are collaborating and giving generously to contribute to a smooth, safe, accessible election experience in 2020. In an election year that is facing a record number of voters, COVID-19 challenges, and the implementation of new voting machines in Georgia, election officials welcome support from the business community.
“Georgia’s great corporations, like Cox Enterprises and Roadie, serve as critical components not only of our state’s economy but also our state’s civil society,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release. “I thank these two companies for helping keep our poll workers and voters safe, and for proving important partners in our efforts to uphold ballot access during this unprecedented pandemic.”
Cox Enterprises proactively responded to a request for 20 extra ballot boxes for use across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s data, more than 1.5 million Georgians have requested absentee ballots to date, a more than 1,000% increase since 2016.
“These ballot boxes are essential election equipment this year, and Cox is proud to support the safe, secure and accessible gathering of votes across Georgia” Maury Wolfe, Cox AVP of corporate responsibility and public affairs, said. "The incremental boxes will be distributed where there is the greatest need across the state. This gift aligns with Cox Enterprises' commitment to accessibility this fall as the company has granted employees six hours of paid time off to vote."
Roadie, an innovative and fast-growing delivery platform headquartered in Atlanta, has donated rapid ballot box delivery to get the boxes into the field as soon as possible.
“Roadie delivers everything from cupcakes to couches. Why not democracy?” Kayla Duperreault, Roadie's head of people, said. “Cox has done a wonderful thing sponsoring these ballot drop boxes. We're proud to get them to the communities where they're so sorely needed to ensure Georgia's voters have a smooth election experience.”
“The outpouring of support from the business community for our fellow citizens and election officials has been truly remarkable," GaVotingWorks Founder Betsy Armentrout said. "We are all moving rapidly to meet the needs with creative solutions for a safe, smooth and accessible election process.”
Participating Georgia companies in GaVotingWorks to date include AKQA, AT&T, The Atlanta Hawks, The Coca-Cola Company, Corporate Volunteer Council, Cox Enterprises, Delta Airlines, Dominion Voting Systems, Gas South, The Home Depot, ICP International, IHG, The Lola, Mercedes Benz USA, NCR, Parkmobile, Roadie, Southwire, UPS and YMCA Metro Atlanta.
GaVotingWorks is a nonpartisan effort to convene Georgia businesses for employee engagement in elections. As a community organizing initiative, GaVotingWorks focuses on collaboration with Georgia businesses to help their employees engage in the voting process and help the state with voter education, early voting demand, and workers and supplies for polling locations. GaVotingWorks has a free tool kit for employers of every size who wish to find information to support employees at https://gavotingworks.org/business-voting-toolkit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.