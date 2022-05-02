ALBANY -- Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the third-largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2022 winners of its annual college scholarship programs. The 2022 Jump Start Scholarship awarded $1,000 to 20 high school seniors in southwest Georgia to use for the 2022/2023 academic year.
“We take incredible pride in providing scholarships to deserving and dedicated students,” Barry Heape, southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “We had an outstanding group of candidates this year and are proud of each of their accomplishments. We wish these students the best of luck as they start this monumental chapter in their lives.”
To apply for the Jump Start scholarship, Georgia’s Own student members had to submit a short essay detailing their career goals, current endeavors and what they plan to achieve in the future. In addition, students had to submit transcripts and demonstrate good financial habits, a commitment to their community and a commendable academic record.
A full list of the 2022 Jump Start Scholarship recipients and their high schools includes:
-- Baconton Community Charter School: Morgan Shiver;
-- Colquitt County High School: Ariel Nobles;
-- Crisp County High School: Michael Pratt;
-- Furlow Charter School: Jasmine Kilheffer;
-- Lee County High School: Victoria Chester, Landon Conley, Anzley Jarrett, Andrew Lowry;
-- Mitchell County High School: Johnathan Haywood;
-- Monroe High School: Shamar Lane;
-- Pelham High School: Jayden Mango;
-- Schley County High School: Ashton Engram, Austin Lusane;
-- Sumter County High School: Travis Mansfield, Madison Smith;
-- Terrell Academy: Lawrence Carpenter, James “Nick” Chambless;
-- Westover High School: Amari Cody, Zykria Price, Richard Williams.
Georgia’s Own Credit Union has been a source of full-service banking and financial solutions for Georgians since 1934. The 87-year-old credit union serves the metro Atlanta and surrounding areas, as well as Savannah, Albany and Augusta through its 29 branch locations, its contact centers, 24/7 phone banking, as well as its mobile, tablet and online banking platforms. Visit georgiasown.org to discover more.
As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard - who he is suing over her 2018 Washington Post domestic violence op-ed - continues, we take a look at 10 of the stars who have shown their support for the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.