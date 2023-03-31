Nearly a day after a train carrying a highly flammable chemical derailed and burst into flames in a small city in southwestern Minnesota, crews were still working overnight to extinguish the flames as officials reassure residents the groundwater and air are safe.

Of the 22 cars that derailed in Raymond, Minnesota, Thursday morning, four containing ethanol ruptured and caught fire, the US Environmental Protection Agency said. Other cars carrying the substance were also at risk of releasing the chemical, the EPA said.

