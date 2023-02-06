As residents are urged to flee, teams at the site of a burning derailed train in East Palestine, Ohio, are working to prevent a "catastrophic tanker failure" and explosion that could shoot deadly shrapnel up to a mile away, officials said.

The train was carrying hazardous materials when it derailed Friday, igniting a massive inferno and prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders amid concerns over air and water quality.

CNN's Tina Burnside and Cara-Lynn Clarkson contributed to this report.

Tags