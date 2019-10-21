Editor's Note: Part of an ongoing series about elements of crime, law enforcement and the court system in Albany and Dougherty County. In telling Demickey Rogers' story, The Albany Herald in no way is implying that he is either guilty or innocent of charges brought against him.
ALBANY -- Demickey Rogers, known to his friends and family as "Birdman" or just "Bird," looks a visitor in the eye as he tells his story through the vents placed below thick glass in a visitation pod at the Dougherty County Jail.
Handsome, expressive and eager to talk about the trial at which he was found guilty on five charges -- including armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by taking -- Rogers speaks quickly, knowing his visit will be cut short at any moment by jail matrons who watch inmates closely as they converse with visitors.
Rogers will be sentenced Wednesday for an incident that he says was "blown all out of proportion" by a court system that he said stacked the deck against him because of his sketchy past as a juvenile.
"I spent five years in juvenile detention because of those knucklehead things that you do when you're a kid and don't know any better," Rogers said. "But I knew they had the deck stacked against me when I went into the courtroom and the judge (Denise Marshall) said, 'He's already spent five years as a juvenile offender.' Now everyone knows that when you do time as a juvenile, that is supposed to be buried when you become an adult. It's not supposed to be brought up, but the judge brought it up in open court."
That -- along with a desire to "try and get some pleasure in life while I could" -- is why, Rogers said, he removed his monitoring device before heading to Dougherty Superior Court for his second day of trial on July 17 of this year and hid out. He was captured by Albany police on Oct. 13.
"Even that, they set me up," Rogers said. "I was out with some other guys during (Albany State's) homecoming, and there was this guy in another car who cut a doughnut around the car we were in. We see this police car sitting there, and the driver of the car does a doughnut around the cop car before driving off. We decided to leave, and the officer stopped us. He asked us who was in the other car, and we told him we didn't know. I said, 'We're just celebrating homecoming, but we're leaving now.'
"The officer calls for backup, and when the other car pulls up, the officer walks up to the passenger window where I am and puts a gun to my face. He says, 'This is Demickey Rogers' and puts me under arrest. No way could he walk up and just recognize me like that. Somebody set me up."
Rogers said he turned down plea offers of "20 years, do five and banishment" or "20 years, do seven with no banishment" because he was not guilty of the serious charges he faced.
"This kid from our neighborhood came up and said another kid had a gun and was threatening to shoot somebody," Rogers said. "He came around and I took it away from him. The kid got mad and told police I took his gun, beat him up and stole his shoes. I supposedly did this at his house, but I was under house arrest and didn't leave my house.
"The kid was mad and signed a statement saying all these things that I did, but in the time before my trial we found out we had the same father, and so we got alright with each other. When we got in the courtroom, the kid said from the witness stand that he didn't want to say any of those things that he'd accused me of when he was mad. The district attorney asked the judge to clear the courtroom, and she did."
Then, Rogers said, the DA threatened the witness.
"The DA shows the kid the signed statement and told him if he changed anything on it, he could be charged with perjury and faced up to 40 years in jail. Well, anyone knows a perjury charge carries one year at most. But he scared the kid, and when the jury came back in, the kid said everything that was written on the sheet.
"I knew then that they were out to get me, so I made a decision late that night to get out and try to get some pleasure in life before they got me. I ran, hung out with some people I know and now I'll have to see what they're going to do with me. They were talking about serving five or seven years before, but now they're talking about life. I don't deserve that."
Rogers starts to talk about his time on the run when one of the jail matrons knocks on the opposite glass and waves her arm. Time's up. Rogers thanks his visitor for coming and listening to his story, offers a "glass bump" and heads back to his cell.
His fate, he knows, now lies in the hands of the judge who will determine his sentence.