ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Makel Jewan Thomas. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Makel Jewan Thomas
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a black male who is 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 156 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 537 Alice Ave. in Albany
Thomas has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and theft by taking from a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts or information pertaining to any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.