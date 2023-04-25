ALBANY – Aug. 15 is a day that will be forever doubly etched in Rajendran Karunagath Raman’s memory, with the first of those mid-August memories related to his country’s independence in 1947.
“On Aug. 15 of 2015, I was working in a convenience store on Philema Road,” Raman, who attended a Tuesday National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event at the downtown Albany Government Center, said. “A man came in with the hood. I opened the register for him, even though he battered (me). He told me to open the office. I didn’t have a key. He gave me a heavy blow.”
Customers who found the injured Raman in the store called police and he regained consciousness after being taken to a local hospital.
“I was kept in ICU for 10 days,” he said. “I can never forget the day this happened. Although we celebrate independence that day, I lost my freedom of movement.
“I am still suffering. I can’t sit for a long time. I can’t stand for a long time. I cannot sleep.”
The Tuesday ceremony included the joint reading of a proclamation signed by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard. Victims' rights advocacy groups with booths outside the Government Center building included the Dougherty County District Attorney's office, the Lily Pad SANE Center, Albany Police Department, Liberty House and the county’s law library.
At his table, Albany Police Cpl. Dillard Glover provided crime prevention tips and other information. He also gave information about two phone apps that allow residents to be more connected with the police department and to share information with the agency.
“I’m out here, one, supporting victims' rights,” Glover said. “I have some various information I provide for the community.”
The Neighbors by Ring app can be downloaded on iOS, Android and Fire)S devices. It allows residents to share video with police as well as share and receive local updates. For more information about the app, visit https:/ring.com/neighbors.
“The APD app has a lot of different information,” Glover said. “It’s something that’s fairly new that we have out there.”
One feature of the app allows users to ask a question to the police department. Questions are forwarded to the person who can best address the particular issue for an answer.
A reminder of the lives lost to crime were displayed at the memorial service on posters showing their images. Several family members of Keshawn Hunt, a 17-year-old who died when a gun was pulled out and fired during a fight on March 21, were among those who attended.
“It’s really hard,” Keshawn’s aunt, Crystal Hunt, said. “We’re trying to get through it day by day. They said it was an accident. I just want to tell people put the guns down, about the violence, innocent people getting hurt.”