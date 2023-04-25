ALBANY – Aug. 15 is a day that will be forever doubly etched in Rajendran Karunagath Raman’s memory, with the first of those mid-August memories related to his country’s independence in 1947.

“On Aug. 15 of 2015, I was working in a convenience store on Philema Road,” Raman, who attended a Tuesday National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event at the downtown Albany Government Center, said. “A man came in with the hood. I opened the register for him, even though he battered (me). He told me to open the office. I didn’t have a key. He gave me a heavy blow.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags