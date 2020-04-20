MACON – Former Gwinnett County Managing Assistant District Attorney Michael Morrison was sworn in as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Charles Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announced. The swearing-in was conducted remotely by phone due to social distancing restrictions in place since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Morrison earned both his undergraduate and juris doctorate degrees from Georgia State University. Since 2008, he has served as a prosecutor in the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, supervising the Gwinnett Drug & Gang Task Force.
Morrison has a strong track record trying complex, large-scale drug trafficking and violent criminal street gang cases. Most recently, he was nominated, along with members of the FBI-Atlanta Gang Unit, for a 2019 FBI Director’s Award for his role as the lead prosecutor in the state murder trial of Nine Trey Gangster Bloods leader Gordon Evans, and was nominated for a separate award, along with members of the Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas drug task force, for his role as the lead prosecutor in a lengthy wiretap investigation targeting an Atlanta-based cell of the notorious Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion, better known as CJNG.
“Mike is one of the most effective criminal street gang and drug trafficking prosecutors in the state, known for his expertise handling complex cases against dangerous individuals,” Peeler said. “We are working tirelessly alongside our law enforcement partners to crack down on violent gang and drug activity across the Middle District. Mike strengthens this effort, and we are extremely pleased to have him on our team.”
