Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A metro-Atlanta resident who was trafficking methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from an Atlanta source when he attempted to flee police on Interstate 75 was sentenced to serve more than 17 years in federal prison this week for his crime.

 Special Photo

ALBANY – A Haines City, Fla., resident with a lengthy criminal history and connections to a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine resulting from an Interstate 75 traffic stop in south Georgia.

James E. Freitas, 48, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Co-defendant, Miguel L. Mora, 44, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 12, 2022, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2. There is no parole in the federal system

Recommended for you

Tags

More News