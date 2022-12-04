Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A convicted felon and documented member of the Crips criminal street gang organization operating in Columbus was sentenced to serve more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking.

COLUMBUS — A convicted felon and documented member of the Crips criminal street gang organization operating in Columbus was sentenced to serve more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking.

Bobby Thomas, 25, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 130 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Clay Land on Nov. 29 after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. There is no parole in the federal system.

