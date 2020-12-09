CORDELE – The new Reedy Creek bridge in Crisp County opened Wednesday, about four months ahead of schedule.
Replacement of the Brock Road bridge was due to be complete April 30, 2021. The road closed this summer for replacement of the deficient bridge that was built in 1930. The bridge had posted weight limits due, in part, to cracks in the deck.
This construction project was done through the Georgia Department of Transportation's Low Impact Bridge Program. Several counties in southwest Georgia have benefited from the program to replace old/deficient bridges that are not located on state routes. The construction contract amount was just under $1.2 million and the contractor was Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc.
