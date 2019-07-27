Critical need remains for type O blood

ALBANY — There is a critical need for O positive blood donors, OneBlood officials say.
Due to increased use by hospitals, OneBlood is urging people with O positive blood to donate as soon as possible.
Officials with OneBlood said 37 percent of the population has O positive blood, making it the most common blood type. It is also transfused more often than other blood types.
"Summer is a challenging time for blood donations," officials with OneBlood said. "School is out and people are on vacation, but the need for blood does not stop."
OneBlood offiicals said those who do not know their blood type can donate and the blood centers will be able screen it. The following is a list of OneBlood donation opportunities in southwest Georgia:
— Today, noon-5 p.m., Walmart, 131 N. U.S. Highway 19, Camilla;
— Today, noon-5 p.m., Walmart, 2825 Ledo Road, Albany;
— Monday, 1-6 p.m., Walmart Moultrie, 641 E. Bypass Southeast, Moultrie;
— Monday, Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1-6 p.m., 1810 Tift Ave., Tifton;
— Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Walmart, 361 Eighth Ave., Cairo;
— Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magnolia Manor Senior Living, 3011 Veterans Parkway, Moultrie;
— Aug. 6, 3:30-8:30 p.m., Badges for Life -- Ashburn Turner County Badges for Life Blood Drive, 315 Whittle Circle, Ashburn;
— Aug. 7, 1-3 p.m., Walmart, 641 E. Bypass Southeast, Moultrie.
Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. To learn more about blood donation opportunities and hosting a drive, visit www.oneblood.org.