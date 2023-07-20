Crowded animal shelters forced to euthanize 100+ animals

Lifeline has euthanized 81 animals in Fulton County and at least 28 in DeKalb.

DEKALB COUNTY (WANF) -- Andrea Seidl is a long-time volunteer at the DeKalb County animal shelter. Over the last few months, she’s watched the facility fill up with cats and dogs.

“They’re stressed. They’re confined. In some of these kennels they can barely stand up, let alone move around,” Seidl said.

