ATLANTA — The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has named Crystal Moon Director of Clemency effective Jan. 1. Moon most recently served as a deputy director for the Clemency Division and managed the agency’s Critical Analysis Unit.
Executive Director of Parole Chris Barnett said Moon has the qualifications to lead the division.
“Crystal’s performance serving as a division deputy director and leading the agency’s CAU, combined with years of clemency and criminal justice experience, makes her highly qualified to fill this position,” Barnett said. “The Parole Board members agree that the agency and public safety will benefit as a result of this appointment.”
Moon has held several Clemency Division positions, including hearing examiner, senior hearing examiner, CAU manager and division deputy director. She said she will apply the same passion to her new position as she has her entire career.
“Public safety is enhanced through scientific, data-driven parole decisions,” Moon said in a news release. “Ensuring our board members have all available information regarding the offender before making a parole decision results in the best parole decisions and improved public safety. We have an excellent clemency team, and we are committed to public safety.”
Moon obtained a bachelor of arts degree in Political Science from Morris Brown College and a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Boston University. She is currently working on a PhD through Carolina University, emphasizing Criminal Justice and Organizational Leadership.
Moon has served as an adjunct instructor for the last five years and as an associate campus dean for the following institutions: Westwood College, Strayer University, and Brown-Mackie College. She has completed several professional development courses, including the American Probation and Parole Association’s Leadership Institute, the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Leadership Institute and Pre-Command for Wardens and Chiefs, and the Victim Offender Dialogue Facilitator Program.
Moon served as the housing coordinator for the Reentry Partnership Housing Program. During her tenure in this role, she created an effective partnership between the Parole Board, the Department of Community Affairs, and the Department of Corrections to assist Problem Residence offenders with housing needs.
Moon is a member of several professional organizations, including the Georgia Professional Association of Community Supervision, the Association of Paroling Authorities International, the American Probation and Parole Association, the Peace Officers Association of Georgia, the National Alliance of Mental Illness, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the Georgia Association of Women in Public Safety and Atlanta Metropol Inc.
