ST. MARYS – Cumberland Island National Seashore provides the public with an opportunity to hunt within its Wilderness area six times per year. In honor of the veterans who have served our country, the park’s $35 registration fee for the hunt scheduled for Nov. 9-11 will be waived for veterans. Veterans only need to show a valid veteran ID when checking in for the hunt and refunds will be made through Pay.gov for those eligible.
“This is a small way we can recognize the selflessness of veterans who put country ahead of themselves. We are happy to honor their service with this offer,” Superintendent Gary Ingram said.
All hunters for this hunt and the remaining hunts must register online in advance up until two-days prior to the start of each hunt. Registration is $35 per hunter except for the Adult/Child hunt, which is $35 per adult/child pair. Again, veterans’ $35 registration fee for the Nov. 9-11 hunt will be refunded via Pay.gov. Information about how to register can be found on the park website at www.nps.gov/cuis/planyourvisit/managed-hunts.htm.
The remaining dates for hunts follow those of Georgia Department of Natural Resources and include:
Hunt--Type--Date--Game--Age
♦ Primitive Weapons: Nov. 9-11, Hog and Deer, 14 and over
♦ Primitive Weapons: Dec. 7-9, Hog and Deer, 14 and over
♦ Adult/Child: Dec. 20-21, Hog and Deer, Ages 10-17
♦ Modern Weapons: Jan. 4-6, Hog Only, 14 and Over
♦ Modern Weapons: Jan. 25-27, Hog Only, 14 and Over
Transportation to Cumberland Island is by passenger ferry or private boat. The hunt passenger ferry departs from the National Park Service dock in St Marys at 10 a.m. on the Monday before the hunt start date. The return ferry departs Plum Orchard dock at 10:30 a.m. on the Friday after the hunt ends. The ferry for the parent/child hunt departs on Sunday and returns on Wednesday. The round-trip fare is $50.
Once hunters receive the confirmation of their hunting registration, they must call the ferry office to book ferry passage to the island in advance of the hunt. Specify the 10 a.m. Hunt ferry. The ferry reservation number is (877) 860-6787 or (912) 882-4335.
