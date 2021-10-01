Curry to talk football, writing at Georgia Writers Museum

EATONTON -- Bill Curry is a football legend. Not only is he a superstar for his amazing record as a player and coach, he has been a life-changing inspiration to those whose lives he has touched. Curry’s book, "Ten Men You Meet in the Huddle: Lessons from a Football Life," will be the topic of his presentation at the Georgia Writers Museum “Meet the Author” event at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
In his book, Curry demonstrates through his personal history and authentic voice that “football is much more than a game; it is indeed a metaphor for life.”
“No other sport rivals football for building character," Curry said. "In the scorching heat of ‘two-a-days’ and the fierce combat of the gridiron, true leaders are born.”
One reviewer described author Curry as “the epitome of the Southern gentleman who just happened to enjoy knocking heads on the football field. 'Ten Men' is funny, interesting, and sometimes brutally honest, even when it makes Curry look less than stellar.”
Curry served as the head football coach for Georgia Tech (1980-1986), the University of Alabama (1987-1989), and the University of Kentucky (1990-1996). He served three seasons as the head football coach at Georgia State University (2008-2011). Between coaching jobs at Kentucky and Georgia State, he was a football analyst for ESPN.
Born in College Park, Curry played football at Georgia Tech (1962-1964) as a center under the legendary Bobby Dodd. After graduating, he was selected as a future draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in the 1964 NFL draft. He played for Green Bay in 1965, when the team was NFL Champs. In his second year, he was the starting center in their 35-10 Super Bowl victory. After playing for the Packers, he played with the Baltimore Colts, the Houston Oilers and the Los Angeles Rams.
His coaching career began as an assistant at Georgia Tech in 1976, followed by three seasons in the NFL (1977-1979) as offensive line coach with the Green Bay Packers. In 1980, Curry returned to Georgia Tech as head football coach. Curry posted a 34-43-4 record over seven years at his alma mater. Curry was then head coach at the University of Alabama, where he posted a 26-10 record, won a share of the 1989 Southeastern Conference title, and made bowl appearances every year of his three-year tenure. He was honored in 1989 as the SEC Coach of the Year, and received the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award. Curry is a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
Contact www.georgiawritersmuseum.org for tickets. Tickets are $45 each ($40 each for two or more). Seating is limited.
