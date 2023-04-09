US Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia have seized counterfeit auto parts worth nearly $200,000, the agency said.

The parts were shipped from China to Philadelphia in March, including air bag covers, aluminum hoods, front fenders and bumpers, and badges featuring the logos of Chevrolet, Buick and Dodge, the CBP said in a news release. If the parts were authentic, the manufacturer's suggested retail price would be $196,035.

