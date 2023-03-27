Customs officers seize more than $700,000 of knockoff Gucci, Chanel, other designer brands

Customs officers in Norfolk, Virginia, displayed some of the fake designer goods they seized.

 US Customs and Border Protection

Customs officers in Virginia have confiscated more than $700,000 of designer brand counterfeits, including clothing, purses and shoes, in a single shipment.

Officers seized the counterfeit goods on March 16, according to a news release from US Customs and Border Protection.

