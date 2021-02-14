ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp welcomed CVS Pharmacy to the growing list of drug store and health care facilities that began vaccination appointments Friday at 12 stores across Georgia.
“Public-private partnerships have been critical to our vaccination efforts here in Georgia, helping to ensure long-term care facility residents and staff along with those in our priority populations have access to the vaccine,” Kemp said in a news release. “With limited supply and increasing demand, we are working diligently to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians in our Phase 1A-plus populations as possible. I am grateful to CVS for their continued partnership in those efforts and look forward to continuing to work together to administer this life-saving vaccine to the people of Georgia.”
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” Chris Cox, the senior vice president of CVS Pharmacy, said. “Georgia’s decision to transfer vaccine from the long-term care pharmacy partnership to other vaccine providers in the state helps ensure that these valuable doses will be put to the best use. We look forward to continuing to partner with the state on this important initiative and bring peace of mind to more citizens of Georgia.”
Appointments are open now, and vaccinations began Friday. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
Vaccine appointments also are available through Kroger, Publix, Ingles,and Walmart. To find more locations and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.
