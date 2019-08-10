Cynthia George aims to keep job creation on course

ALBANY – For Cynthia George, steering the ship of Albany’s job growth is like steering the real thing – don’t make any sudden turns and get lots of advice from the other officers.
George, CEO at Horizons Community Solutions, was elected as chairwoman of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission in late July.
Over the years, a number of companies have made Albany their home – and stayed here – for a number of reasons, George said. One of those at the top of the list, she believes, is the quality of life in the region.
“That’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed here my entire life,” she said. “You don’t realize what a jewel you have until you start comparing it with other places. This is a good place to raise a family. This is a good place to have a career. When people stay here and raise their family here, it’s a great place to be.”
Another strong selling point is the leadership in the community, said George, who succeeded Jay Smith, area manager of Georgia Power who served as EDC chair for eight and a half years. Smith will remain on the EDC as a board member.
“They work together, and I think we will continue working together, the city, the county and the community” George said. “It’s a collaboration (of people) working to bring business to this community.”
The EDC also works across the community with educational institutions like Albany State University and Albany Technical College, which both provide skilled employees for the area’s business, both big and small, George said. The agency also works in partnership with health care providers.
“I think we have great leadership in these areas,” George said.
Transportation is another key strength for the area, with the ongoing four-laning of State Highway 133 a development that will improve transportation, especially for Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
That transportation network has assisted in recruiting and retaining companies in the target areas of defense, manufacturing, health care and call centers, George said.
Recently the EDC helped land a new Georgia-Pacific lumber production facility that will be in operation in late 2019 or early 2020. It is expected to employ 150 workers and have a $5 million annual payroll.
While the announcement of a new industry in town makes headlines, George said there is work going on that is just as important – keeping existing companies here.
The EDC works with companies to make sure they have what they need to thrive and grow, she said.
“We have to live and breathe economic development,” she said. “We’ve got to always be thinking about the community and to be the cheerleaders for the community.”
George said she took over from capable hands and has no real plans to shake things up. She said she hopes to meet individually with other board members to get their ideas and work with them as a group with the goal of continuing the successes of the past.
“I’m a big believer in an active board,” she said. “I believe an engaged board is a happy and productive board.
“This is a ship. You want to make sure you keep your ship tuned up and keep it on course.”