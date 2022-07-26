ALBANY – Dairy Queen is serving hope to kids and their families Thursday for Miracle Treat Day at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, a member hospital of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Participating DQ locations are coming together to change kids’ health and change the future.
“We are so grateful for everything our local Dairy Queens do for our infants and kids treated at Phoebe," Carolyn Higgins, the president and chief fundraising officer for the Phoebe Foundation, said in a news release. "Our hospital and community are always excited to support this effort. Buying a Blizzard on July 28 is something easy and delicious everyone in our community can do, and every dollar directly helps Phoebe’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients."
When patrons purchase a Blizzard Treat at participating DQ locations on Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more stays local and directly helps children in the community by providing urgent, high-quality care kids need to thrive. Below is a list of participating DQ locations in southwest Georgia:
Albany
1804 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. & 2401 Dawson Rd
Douglas
918 S. Peterson Ave.
Moultrie
2616 1st Ave. SE
Nashville
415 S. Davis St.
Sylvester
509 E. Franklin St.
Camilla
140 US Hwy 19 S
Tifton
210 W. Seventh St. & 1407 Tift Ave.
Ashburn
2005 North St.
Cordele
1401 E. 16th Ave
Americus
1321 E. Lamar St.
Fitzgerald
203 Ocilla Highway
Dawson
633 Roundtree Drive SW
During its 38-year sponsorship, the DQ brand has raised more than $166 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Every penny raised locally to benefit Children’s Miracle Network stays in southwest Georgia to help medical professionals treat local children. Since 1997, Children’s Miracle Network supporters have raised more than $4.5 million to provide specialized equipment and programs to help babies and children treated at Phoebe. From life-saving equipment to help treat the most critically ill newborns to life-enhancing toys in the Pediatric Unit playroom, every child needing Phoebe’s care has benefited from funds raised through the Children’s Miracle Network.
“This year, all funds raised on Miracle Treat Day will help make our new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit possible," Higgins said. "Phoebe is excited to expand our NICU and enhance neonatal care. We can’t wait to see the impact this life-saving project has on our community."
For more information on how to help or learn more about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, contact Phoebe Foundation at (229) 312-1491.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and health care services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.
