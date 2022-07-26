ALBANY – Dairy Queen is serving hope to kids and their families Thursday for Miracle Treat Day at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, a member hospital of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Participating DQ locations are coming together to change kids’ health and change the future.

“We are so grateful for everything our local Dairy Queens do for our infants and kids treated at Phoebe," Carolyn Higgins, the president and chief fundraising officer for the Phoebe Foundation, said in a news release. "Our hospital and community are always excited to support this effort. Buying a Blizzard on July 28 is something easy and delicious everyone in our community can do, and every dollar directly helps Phoebe’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients."

