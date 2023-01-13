Dallas Zoo finds missing clouded leopard on zoo grounds

The Dallas Zoo says the Dallas Police Department is on site and assisting with the search for the big cat.

A clouded leopard whose disappearance prompted the closure of the Dallas Zoo was found Friday night, zoo officials said.

"We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximated 4:40 p.m.," a zoo spokesperson said in a written statement. "She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m."

CNN's Andi Babineau and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.

