After a tip led authorities to two emperor tamarin monkeys that had gone missing from the Dallas Zoo, questions remain about their brief disappearance as police zero in on a man who may be connected to the case.

The monkeys were found Tuesday inside a closet in an abandoned home about 15 miles away, police said. Their discovery a day after they vanished follows a hike in security at the zoo in light of other recent unusual incidents involving animals and as a Louisiana zoo reported the theft of 12 squirrel monkeys over the weekend.

Recommended for you

CNN's Ashley Killough, Ed Lavandera, Theresa Waldrop, Rebekah Riess, Tina Burnside and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

Tags