Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was shown on CBS's "The NFL Today" pregame show entering the Bills' locker room at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, three weeks after his on-field collapse and near death.

Hamlin, 24, was driven in a cart to the locker and was wearing sunglasses and a jacket, sold through his Chasing M's clothing line, with the hood pulled up. CBS also showed the arrival at the stadium of two people the broadcast reported to be Hamlin's mother Nina and his younger brother.

Recommended for you

Tags