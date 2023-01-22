Damar Hamlin enters Buffalo Bills team locker room ahead of playoff game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo medical center about ten days after his on-field collapse.

 David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the team's stadium for a playoff game in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, three weeks after his on-field collapse and near death.

Hamlin, 24, was driven in a cart to the locker for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. ET. He was wearing sunglasses and a jacket, sold through his Chasing M's clothing line, with the hood pulled up. CBS also showed the arrival at the stadium of two people the broadcast reported to be Hamlin's mother Nina and his younger brother.

Recommended for you

Tags