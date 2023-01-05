Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills, here on October 09, 2022 in New York, is awake and holding hands with family in the hospital following the 24-year-old's in-game cardiac arrest Monday.

 Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old's in-game cardiac arrest.

Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital, his agent Ron Butler told CNN.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jill Martin, Jacob Lev, Ben Morse, David Williams, Oliver Darcy, Jennifer Korn, Katherine Dillinger, Jen Christensen, Wayne Sterling, Coy Wire, Adrienne Broaddus and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.

Tags