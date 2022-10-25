ATLANTA – The Georgia Historical Society announced recently that Dan Amos, CEO and chairman of Aflac Inc., and Donna Hyland, president and CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will be inducted by the Georgia Historical Society and the Office of the Governor as the newest Georgia Trustees on April 22 at the Trustees Gala.

“Dan Amos and Donna Hyland are the living embodiment of the Georgia Trustees’ motto, ‘Not for self, but for others',” W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, said in a news release. “The impact of their remarkable leadership is felt daily here in Georgia and throughout the world, making them worthy of this high honor."

Recommended for you

Tags

More News