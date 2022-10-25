ATLANTA – The Georgia Historical Society announced recently that Dan Amos, CEO and chairman of Aflac Inc., and Donna Hyland, president and CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will be inducted by the Georgia Historical Society and the Office of the Governor as the newest Georgia Trustees on April 22 at the Trustees Gala.
“Dan Amos and Donna Hyland are the living embodiment of the Georgia Trustees’ motto, ‘Not for self, but for others',” W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, said in a news release. “The impact of their remarkable leadership is felt daily here in Georgia and throughout the world, making them worthy of this high honor."
In conjunction with the Governor’s Office, the Georgia Historical Society re-established the Georgia Trustees in 2008 as a way of recognizing Georgians whose accomplishments and community service reflect the highest ideals of the founding body of trustees. The original Georgia Trustees were a governing body chartered and appointed by His Majesty King George II of England in 1732 to establish a new colony in North America. The Governor annually appoints new trustees whose history-making accomplishments and service reflect the original Trustees’ ideals.
Amos became chief executive officer of Aflac in 1990 and is one of the longest-serving CEOs in the Fortune 200. In January 2000, he launched the popular Aflac Duck advertising campaign, transforming Aflac from a successful supplemental insurance company to a top international brand recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 21 years.
Amos has appeared five times on Institutional Investor magazine’s lists of America’s Best CEOs for the insurance category, and he has been recognized as one of the 100 Best-Performing CEOs in the World by the Harvard Business Review five times. His leadership style has led to astounding annual revenue growth from $2.7 billion in 1990 to $22.1 billion in 2021.
For 32 years, Hyland has helped shape the delivery of health care to children in Georgia and beyond. First as chief financial officer, then chief operating officer and now as president and chief executive officer, Hyland has overseen monumental growth and achievement at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
She was instrumental during the merger of Egleston Children’s Health Care System and Scottish Rite Children’s Medical Center, as well as the addition of Hughes Spalding and Marcus Autism Center, which led to the formation of what is now one of the largest pediatric health care systems in the country. Today, Children’s is consistently ranked as a top pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report and one of Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For.”
Hyland’s dedication to the community extends outside of Children’s, where she serves on the boards of Atlanta Committee for Progress Inc., Cousins Properties Inc., Genuine Parts Company, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, Truist Atlanta Advisory Board, Stone Mountain Industrial Park Inc., and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.
For more information about the 2023 Georgia Trustees, contact Keith Strigaro, director of communications, at kstrigaro@georgiahistory.com or by phone at (912) 651-2125, extension 153.