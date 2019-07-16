Dana Glass named CEO for Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services

ALBANY — Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services has announced that its board of directors has selected Dana P. Glass to serve as the organization's CEO.
Glass has served as the organization’s deputy director since January. She will succeed current CEO Kay Brooks Hatfield who is retiring after over 10 years of service to the organization.
"Aspire BHDD Services is delighted to welcome Dana as our new CEO, and we are excited that her experience, training, and leadership skills will continue to guide Aspire towards our vision of leading our communities toward health, hope, and recovery," Aspire officials said in a news release late Monday evening. "We would like to sincerely thank Dr. Hatfield for her years of unparalleled guidance and management and wish her all the best in her retirement."
The new CEO began her career with Aspire in August 2014 in utilization management and billing. In 2016, she was promoted to the position of chief clinical officer for the organization.
Glass is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience serving a broad range of diverse populations from children and adolescents to the geriatric population in rural south Georgia. Her previous professional experience includes work in child welfare with the state of Georgia as well as management experience in behavioral health and addictive disease settings.
Dana received her Bachelor of Science in sociology from Georgia Southern University and her Master of Social Work with a child welfare concentration from Valdosta State University. She and her husband have three children and are actively involved in their community.