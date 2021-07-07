Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded George Floyd's murder, said Tuesday that her uncle died in a car crash involving Minneapolis Police.

Frazier identified her uncle as Leneal Lamont Frazier in a Facebook post, saying she is "so hurt" and "nothing feels real."

"Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss ... today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness," Frazier wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

