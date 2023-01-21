ALBANY -- Westover High School graduate Darvin McRoy, who teaches middle school band at Alton C. Crews Middle School in Lawrenceville, recently completed requirements and received an Education Specialist degree from Piedmont University.
McRoy also holds degrees from Valdosta State University (bachelor's of Music Education) and Brooklyn College CUNY (master's of Music). He graduated from Westover in 1994.
Valdosta State University announces fall Dean's List
VALDOSTA -- More than 1,700 students were recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals by being named to Valdosta State University's fall 2022 Dean's List.
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students. To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
VSU's Fall 2022 Dean's List includes:
Kelton Swanigan of Albany
Patrice Moody of Albany
Brianna Duren of Leesburg
Chadwick Creech of Leesburg
Cassidy Huebener of Leesburg
Candice Teal of Albany
Cynthia Stokes of Pelham
William Smith of Albany
Robyn Rhames of Poulan
Hannah Schroeder of Albany
Trinity Chastain of Pelham
Leila Short of Leesburg
Alexis Acevedo of Camilla
Demetria Wright of Albany
Ansley Veilands of Albany
Jacob Spooner of Sumner
Morgan Cason of Newton
Emma Strickland of Pelham
Cal'miraka Hicks of Dawson
Conner Knuckles of Dawson
Emily Young of Leesburg
Katherine Carpenter of Warwick
Richard Wiemer of Leesburg
Molly Nixon-Loving of Albany
Lora Coxwell of Sylvester
Justin Loudermilk of Leesburg
David Goodwin of Albany
Stephanie Lopez of Pelham
Ashlyn Clark of Sylvester
Mary Haralson of Sylvester
Brianna Harrell of Pelham
Gracie Willis of Sylvester
Taylor Elder of Leesburg
Lindsey Henderson of Leesburg
Cole Tucker of Albany
Logan Barrett of Pelham
Lori Bentley of Camilla
Rodney Bullard of Albany
Edward Orellana Rios of Pelham
Pamela Walker of Albany
Ronald English of Sylvester
Jeffrey Pham of Newton
Rori Simmons of Albany
Camille Strickland of Pelham
Shiv Patel of Sylvester
Matthew Cooper of Leesburg
Sara Watson of Camilla
George Harper of Leesburg
Anne Sellers of Leesburg
Amanda Nava of Leesburg
James Wallace of Pelham
Aralyn Cooper of Meigs
Laura Posey of Camilla
SNHU announces fall Dean's, President's lists
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Southern New Hampshire University recognizes the following students on being named to its fall 2022 Dean's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Mialetha Jackson of Albany
Shonticia West of Camilla
Larry Manley of Sylvester
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.
Santavious Knighton of Albany
Jason Kegler of Albany
Everett Knight of Albany
Heidi Tucker of Leesburg
UWG names local resident to fall 2022 President's List
CARROLLTON -- The University of West Georgia has named Saleathia Green to its fall 2022 President's List. The President's List is a record of an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
University of North Georgia announces Dean's, President's lists
DAHLONEGA -- The deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022. Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade-point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Dean's List honorees included:
Stephen Sceals of Albany
William Gray of Albany
Cyler Perkins of Albany
Connor Smith of Albany
David Carter of Leesburg
Bailey Cromer of Leesburg
Sydney Daughtry of Leesburg
Kale Banks of Leesburg
University of North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized the following students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester.
Jessie Baer of Albany
Jay Adams of Leesburg
Kauldin Everett of Leesburg
Joy Kendrick named to Cumberland's Dean's List
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. -- In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced that Joy Kendrick of Albany made the Dean's List for fall 2022.
Brandon Burke earns degree from UNG
DAHLONEGA -- For the fall 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 900 degrees and 12 certificates to graduates. Brandon Burke of Leesburg graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in Management.
Leesburg students named to Young Harris College honors lists
YOUNG HARRIS -- Young Harris College announced that Georgia Miller of Leesburg has been named to the President's List for the fall 2022 semester. Students who achieve a 4.0 grade-point average are eligible to be named to the President's List. Hannah Elliott of Leesburg has been named to the Young Harris College Dean's List. Students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or better are eligible to be named to this list.
Area students make GSW Academic Achievement, Dean's lists
AMERICUS -- The following local residents made the fall 2022 Academic Achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement:
Paige Adams of Leesburg
Andrew Bellacomo of Albany
Jeffrey Bryan of Albany
Cloe Byrd of Leesburg
Keyanna Carter of Leesburg
Nicolas Cohen of Baconton
Meredith Conger of Leesburg
Margaret Cox of Albany
Emily Davila of Dawson
Zyshunn Facison of Baconton
Javier Fajardo of Smithville
Haley Fields of Leesburg
Christianna Ford of Albany
Deborah Freeman of Bronwood
Austin Galligan of Albany
Makenzie Hall of Leesburg
Lauren Hammett of Leesburg
Spencer Hardegree of Albany
Brittany Hardman of Albany
Tristan Hatfield of Albany
Chasity Higdon of Albany
Jamie Ingram of Dawson
Madeline Irvin of Albany
Sharron Jackson of Albany
Addyson Johnson of Albany
Asher Lovelace of Leesburg
Trinity Mallard of Leesburg
Jessica McRae of Leesburg
Jensen Mitchell of Leesburg
Emilee Moore of Albany
Logann Morrison of Leesburg
Savanna Paul of Albany
Braylea Phillips of Albany
Rickesha Poole of Albany
Erica Potts of Leesburg
Isabell Quinn of Leesburg
Margo Ransom of Sylvester
Keandria Rockwell of Warwick
Jennifer Santich of Albany
Lantz Stapleton of Baconton
Amelia Taylor of Leesburg
Abigail Trussell of Smithville
Jordan Williamson of Leesburg
Jordyn Williford of Dawson
Delancey Wilson of Albany
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement list, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
The following local residents made the fall 2022 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University:
Lance Alday of Leesburg
Brittney Arnold of Dawson
Callie Baker of Albany
Mary Barfield of Albany
Lanie Biery of Albany
Payton Bissett of Smithville
Hollie Black of Albany
Chelsea Bridges of Sylvester
Patricia Brooks of Leesburg
Chandler Cannon of Smithville
Jackson Carlstrom of Albany
Gia Carter of Leesburg
Haley Coalson of Leesburg
Alexis Conley of Leesburg
Mallory Crosby of Camilla
Cameran Cruz of Albany
Shaylan Daniel of Leesburg
Kelsey Davis of Albany
Lexi Davis of Oakfield
Chapel Douglas of Albany
Olivia Dunne of Albany
John-Robert Ellington of Leesburg
Alisa Epps of Leesburg
Hannah Farmer of Albany
Devin Fincher of Leesburg
William Fletcher of Dawson
Alexis Friar of Albany
Lyla Griffin of Sumner
Reginald Hammonds of Albany
Griffin Harrell of Camilla
Matthew Harris of Leesburg
Christopher Hickman of Albany
April Hood of Leesburg
Mollie Jones of Leesburg
Zoee Jones of Camilla
Bryce Kittrell of Leesburg
Ivey Knight of Leesburg
Kaitlyn Louthan of Leesburg
Parker Matre of Albany
Emily McClure of Leesburg
Madelyn McDowell of Leesburg
Christopher Moody of Albany
Lindsey Owens of Albany
Savannah Paros of Albany
Shanautica Perry of Dawson
Alexis Polite of Albany
Kasie Ream of Leesburg
Cody Reeves of Leesburg
Talisha Robinson of Albany
Elizabeth Shiver of Warwick
Morgan Stanfill of Leesburg
Ava Styles of Leesburg
Nivea Thomas of Sylvester
Rachel Todd of Leesburg
Brenton Truitt of Albany
Arasan Veluswamy of Leesburg
Jordyn Walker of Albany
Daniel Wentzell of Leesburg
Takera Williams of Albany
Lillie Wood of Leesburg
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Troy University announces Provost's List
TROY -- TROY recently recognized students who have been named to the Provost's List for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade-point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.
Jack Cantrell of Newton
Lauren Miller of Leesburg
Dexter Wheeler of Albany
Kelsyn Lundell makes Piedmont University Dean's List
DEMOREST -- Kelsyn Lundell of Leesburg was among nearly 300 Piedmont University students who earned a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to qualify for the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Hinds Community College honors fall 2022 graduates
RAYMOND, Miss. -- More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. In total, 123 students graduated cum laude with a grade-point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 73 graduated magna cum laude with a grade-point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 11 graduated summa cum laude with a grade-point average of 4.0.
Among those who graduated were:
Michael Jones of Albany
Michael West of Albany
April Miller of Newton
Holly Drake named to the Dean's List at Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Holly Drake, a Senior Nursing major from Albany, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the gall 2022 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade-point average during the semester.
Georgia College recognizes students on Dean's List
MILLEDGEVILLE -- Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Georgia Barham-Taylor of Pelham
Chloe Usry of Albany
Marley Sutton of Sumner
