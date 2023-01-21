mcroy 1.jpg

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- Westover High School graduate Darvin McRoy, who teaches middle school band at Alton C. Crews Middle School in Lawrenceville, recently completed requirements and received an Education Specialist degree from Piedmont University.

McRoy also holds degrees from Valdosta State University (bachelor's of Music Education) and Brooklyn College CUNY (master's of Music). He graduated from Westover in 1994.

