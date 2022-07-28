MACON — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Congressional Luncheon, which brings together federal and state elected officials, business leaders and other notable community figures, will be held Aug. 9 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Macon Marriott City Center at 240 Coliseum Drive.

This year’s Congressional Luncheon attendees will hear from keynote speaker Pollster and Wordsmith Frank Luntz.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.