MACON — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Congressional Luncheon, which brings together federal and state elected officials, business leaders and other notable community figures, will be held Aug. 9 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Macon Marriott City Center at 240 Coliseum Drive.
This year’s Congressional Luncheon attendees will hear from keynote speaker Pollster and Wordsmith Frank Luntz.
Other confirmed Georgia Congressional Delegation members include Congressman Sanford Bishop, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Congressman Buddy Carter, Congressman Austin Scott, Congressman Rick Allen and Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux. They are expected to discuss the Infrastructure of the Future and the War for Talent in Georgia, efforts, the state chamber said, that would assure Georgia remains the No. 1 state in the nation in which to do business.
As the state’s largest business advocacy organization, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce represents investors in every county of the state with a diverse cross-section of more than 500 industry sectors. The chamber’s primary mission is keeping, growing, and creating jobs to make Georgia a better state for business. For more visit, gachamber.com
Allergies develop when your pet's immune system responds to an allergen. ManyPets outlines five types of pet allergies, where they come from, and how owners can manage them to keep their pets healthy and happy. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.