TIFTON — David Edens of Tifton has been promoted to the position of director of libraries at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Edens has been employed at ABAC since 2016 as the Instructional Services Librarian.
“My duties are anything and everything that has to do with the library,” Edens said. “I work alongside our library assistants both here in Tifton and at our Bainbridge site.
“My primary concern is making sure that the library is doing what it needs to do to support the rest of our campus. The main body of our collection is intended to support the curriculum.”
Edens graduated from Tift County High School in 2007. He received his bachelor of arts degree in English literature from the University of Georgia in 2011. Edens completed his master’s degree in library and information studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2015.
Working in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, Edens said he hopes to bring back campus favorites such as the Midnight Scream during finals week and Dr. Vanessa Lane’s Snakes in the Stacks. Edens also collaborates with “Baker & Taylor” to lease a rotational book collection for student access.
In his previous position as the Instructional Services Librarian, Edens taught English 1101 students how to use library resources such as Galileo.
“Over the course of a few years, we were able to expand the program to include upper-division level courses,” Edens said.
Edens also helped to bring the Baldwin Library to full compliance with the accreditation standards of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
