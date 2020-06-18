WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators David Perdue, R-Ga., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrote to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to request continued consideration of the needs of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority serving institutions (MSIs) as Congress discusses additional COVID-19 relief.
Perdue and Scott specifically highlighted these institutions’ need for technological support and requested that Congress ensure HBCUs have the opportunity to be involved in COVID-19 research and care.
“Many HBCUs continue to struggle to meet current and prospective needs," the senators wrote. "Broadband access remains a major hurdle for far too many students and schools, particularly in rural areas. We must help to equip HBCUs with the technological infrastructure necessary to weather this storm and maintain their growing momentum.
“In addition, Congress should seek to identify opportunities to ensure that HBCUs have a seat at the table as we seek to better understand COVID-19 and other biomedical challenges, along with their varied impacts. As we transition into discussions on how best to assist in and accelerate the economic recovery, we urge you to consider diverse avenues of support for HBCUs and MSIs."
As a member of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, Perdue has advocated for HBCUs by helping:
-- Add specific funding for HBCUs to the CARES Act;
-- Secure funding for HBCU agriculture scholarships in the 2018 Farm Bill with Congressman David Scott;
-- Sponsor the HBCU Capital Financing Act, HBCU Partners Act, and FUTURE Act, which was signed into law;
-- Champion funding to support minority women in STEM at HBCUs in recent defense bills.
