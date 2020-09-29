ALBANY – Each year local Dairy Queens join other DQs across the country to host Miracle Treat Day, a day where the restaurants donate $1 or more from every blizzard sold to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Due to COVID-19, Miracle Treat Day was cancelled this year, but that hasn’t stopped many local Dairy Queens from fundraising.
The Dairy Queen in Dawson is going above and beyond this year to help the Phoebe Foundation fundraise for a brand new NICU ambulance that will save tiny lives across Phoebe’s 22-county service area in southwest Georgia. The Dawson Dairy Queen is currently participating in a CMNH coupon fundraiser and is gearing up for more fundraising opportunities this fall.
During the month of October, participating Dairy Queens will have the Round-Up for the Kids campaign and encourage each customer to round up to the nearest dollar for CMNH. The Dawson location has a goal to raise $3,100 or $100 per day of the campaign.
“A cone. A blizzard. It’s comfort food for you and a fighting chance for our local NICU babies,” Milan Patel, owner of the Dairy Queen in Dawson, said in a news release. “We appreciate everyone for supporting the Dawson Dairy Queen, as many local families have benefited from the services at Phoebe’s NICU unit. We hope that every customer will donate their change for this campaign. Together we can ‘change’ the world for children and families.”
Every dollar will stay local to help fund the new NICU ambulance. As one of Georgia’s six state-designated regional perinatal centers, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in the region dedicated to sick newborns. Due to its large, 22-county service area, the hospital’s transport team is in the field weekly bringing new newborns to Phoebe’s NICU for higher quality care.
“We currently have two NICU ambulances, and they are nearing end of life and are frequently needing repairs. We want to ensure our region has a state-of-the-art NICU ambulance that is always ready to care for infants who need us across southwest Georgia,” Phoebe Foundation CMN Coordinator Becca Miller said. “This new ambulance will help save hundreds of tiny lives each year. We encourage everyone to visit Dairy Queen this month and consider rounding up for our local kids.”
Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $125 million for the charity through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.
Every penny raised locally to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals stays in southwest Georgia to help medical professionals treat local children. Since 1997, Children’s Miracle Network supporters have raised more than $4.5 million to provide specialized equipment and programs to help babies and children treated at Phoebe. From life-saving equipment to help treat our most critically ill newborns to life-enhancing toys in the Pediatric Unit playroom, every child needing Phoebe’s care has benefited from funds raised through the Children’s Miracle Network.
For more information on how you can help or learn more about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, contact Phoebe Foundation at (229) 312-1491.
