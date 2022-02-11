Day 8 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics By Rhea Mogul and Julia Hollingsworth, CNN Feb 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 Top 10 Garth Brooks albums Think you know which of Garth Brooks’ albums are the best of the best? Check yourself against Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Asia Beijing China Continents And Regions East Asia Olympics Sports Events Summer Olympics Winter Olympics More News News Man allegedly linked to the Boogaloo movement pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting of federal guard By Sarah Moon and Steve Almasy, CNN 20 min ago 0 +3 News Fame and fury: China's wildly different reactions to US-born Olympians By CNN staffUpdated 8 min ago 0 News Day 8 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics By Rhea Mogul and Julia Hollingsworth, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News The University of Alabama is renaming a building after its first Black student, removing the name of a Klansman By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Man allegedly linked to the Boogaloo movement pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting of federal guard Fame and fury: China's wildly different reactions to US-born Olympians Day 8 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics The University of Alabama is renaming a building after its first Black student, removing the name of a Klansman » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedNew businesses popping up around AlbanyTwo persons die in single-vehicle accidents in AlbanyAlbany man charged with murder of Dawson woman captured in VirginiaGeorgia inmate escapes hospital by climbing through ceilingHarris siblings star in Deerfield-Windsor basketball splitDougherty boys roll into Region 1-AAAA semifinalsAlbany State football lands impressive recruiting classBid award on Radium Springs trail sections proves controversialChehaw officials ponder future of camping at the park Images Videos CollectionsHOT JOBS: These five careers are sizzling in southwest GeorgiaPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. First Presbyterian BasketballPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe BasketballGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in the Albany area this weekend, Feb. 4-6CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General AssemblyCounties with the highest rate of food insecurity in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Public workshop on downtown Albany master plan attracts crowdCancel culture! 10 celebrities who have been cancelled and why??PHOTOS: Westover vs. Thomas County Central Girls BasketballGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 11-13 Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.