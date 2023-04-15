GavelCivilRightsHC1602_source.tif

The CEO of a Georgia-based day care business was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution this week for conducting a check-kiting and tax scheme.

 Special Illustration: Metro Creative

MACON – The CEO of a Georgia-based day care business was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution this week for conducting a check-kiting and tax scheme.

Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, was sentenced to serve 37 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $514,240.89 in restitution to Bank of America and $844,091.77 in restitution to the IRS by U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell after she previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes on Nov. 16, 2022. There is no parole in the federal system.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags