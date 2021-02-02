Day of reckoning: Albany sewage discharge permits require action within five years

ALBANY -- Although it was sunny outside, Albany City Commission members on Tuesday endured a deluge of information concerning ongoing efforts to reduce localized flooding and discharges of sewage into waterways during heavy rain events.
The gist of the lengthy report and consultant’s presentation, however, was pretty easy to filter out: The cost of fixing those problems in the combined sewer/stormwater system is going to come at an exorbitant rate and the clock is ticking on getting the work done.
Joseph Threadcraft, president of Threadcraft Engineering Inc., laid out some of the issues from the report during his presentation that took up much of the Tuesday-morning work session for commissioners.
Threadcraft was enlisted to evaluate the earlier recommendations made by Constantine Engineering to reduce combined sewer overflows from the city’s combined sewer/stormwater system.
The city’s aging combined system has been largely neglected for decades, but stricter new operating permits issued by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division mean the system must capture 85 percent of combined sewer overflows during heavy rain events.
In recent years, the system has produced sewage backups in neighborhoods and discharges into the Flint River.
The two permits, for the combined sewer system and Jefferson Street Water Pollution Control Plant, previously required a 70 percent capture rate. Under the new permits, issued in October 2020, the city has five years to achieve the new requirements.
“Time is of the essence,” Threadcraft said.
Constantine’s findings were formulated before the new permits were issued and envisioned a 100 percent capture rate, according to the Threadcraft report. The recommendations had an estimated cost of about $135 million to reach that goal over five years, and a total cost of more than $300 million over 30 years.
City staff made recommendations, based on Constantine’s work, during a September meeting during which the commission requested a third-party review of those recommendations. Staff recommendations for spending $100 million over the first 10 years were based on that consultant’s work.
In the 108-page report, Threadcraft noted that the city has made progress in implementing some of the recommendations and is considering repairing and upgrading sewage lift stations. Failing or deteriorating equipment in those lift stations has caused previous overflows from the system.
The proposal from staff cut the costs from the Constantine Engineering recommendations by about $35 million by eliminating an expansion of the Jefferson Street plant, a new combined sewer overflow facility and 60-inch force-main pipeline.
The staff recommendations, at the reduced cost, would achieve the goal of meeting the 85 percent reduction goal, Threadcraft told commissioners.
Other pieces of the overall work include increasing the holding capacity of ditches and canals and the use of additional holding ponds to capture stormwater runoff.
Asked about funding, City Manager Sharon Subadan said that plans have been made to use local and, if possible, state and federal funds to pay for the various projects.
“It’ll be a combination -- leveraging SPLOST (special-purpose local-option sales tax proceeds), leveraging rates, grants,” she said. “It will be a variety of different funding mechanisms, depending on the budget.
“We would like the commission to adopt this program and allow staff to come forward with recommendations. We are interested in cost-saving measures.”
