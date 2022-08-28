Nearly two decades after a serial sniper spree that terrorized the Washington, DC, area and left 10 people dead, a Maryland appeals court ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his role in the shootings, must be resentenced.

Malvo was 17 years old when the crimes were committed in October 2002. He was sentenced to life without parole in both Maryland and Virginia. The Maryland Court of Appeals based its Friday ruling on the US Supreme Court's guidance on juvenile offenders.

