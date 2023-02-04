ALBANY – Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture.
Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
All of those are covered in an upcoming exhibit on loan to the Thronateeska Heritage Center from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The “Drugs: Costs and Consequences” exhibit will be at the 100 W. Roosevelt Ave. museum through Sept. 6. An invitation-only opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday, with the exhibit opening for Artesian Alliance members on Wednesday and to the public on Thursday.
“We were at a conference and it was advertised on the schedule,” Jackie Entz, director of education for the Alliance, said. “We were sitting there and deciding if we wanted to see it the next day, and we said this would be good for our community.”
Ordinarily the DEA, which has a larger permanent drug exhibit in Washington, D.C., loans the exhibit for three months, but since there was no request for the summer months for the traveling version, it will stay in Albany for an extended period.
The 5,5000 square feet of displays provide the history of various drugs, including opium, cocaine and marijuana, and when people first learned of their mind-altering potential. That includes various paraphernalia and patent medicines once sold to help with such medical issues as coughing.
Other displays show an actual cocaine laboratory seized in South America, and another is a recreation of a heroin laboratory from Afghanistan. Another shows mangled pieces of metal from the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and links the event to narcoterrorism.
The exhibit includes interactive displays that demonstrate how various drugs affect the body and brain.
Artesian Alliance officials say they hope that the public will take advantage of the resources. So far the Savannah area Richmond Hills Elementary School has booked a tour.
“It’s available for any group: community, church, youth groups,” Entz said. “All they have to do is give us a call. We will schedule and give a tour for a group seven days a week.”
Due to some of the content, the tour is recommended for students in fourth grade and up but not for younger children.
Students will have the opportunity to visit some more of the Alliance’s lighter offerings afterward, such as the nearby RiverQuarium or the Chehaw Park & Zoo.
“I think this is a good thing after this kind of tour and content,” Entz said. “I think it’s important to have a fun trip.”
A full-time educator will conduct the tours and will guide students through the exhibit, she said.
“There will be an introduction, because it is hard content,” Entz said. “They will get briefed about what they’re about to see. There will be a debriefing to give kids a chance to ask questions.”
At the end of the tour is a Discovery Corner that provides resources on how to help a loved one who has an issue with drugs or for individuals to seek help.