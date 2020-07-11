ALBANY -- The extended deadline for filing 2019 taxes is approaching, but there is still time to get things wrapped up before the Wednesday deadline.
With coronavirus cases mounting in March, the due date for taxes was pushed back by three months, and some people are rushing to beat the due date, said Roland Cliffe, master tax adviser at H&R Block in Warner Robins.
“We are having a massive influx of clients that are wanting to have their taxes filed,” he said.
The important thing at this point is to file on time, whether or not the taxpayer can pay the full amount due, Cliffe said.
Customers are still aware of COVID-19 and this has had an impact on the tax season.
“I think the virus has probably been the biggest issue going,” he said. “We still have very many people coming in the office who are wearing face masks. Many folks have gloves on. They are being very careful.”
Some people are having siblings and adult children drop off their tax documents to avoid going out, Cliffe said.
The office has been busy, so it is obvious that some people have procrastinated, even with the extended deadline, he said. That is likely to mean some late nights for tax preparers through Wednesday. The good news is that there should be a professional available for those who need help.
“We are still taking people in; we are still taking drop-offs,” Cliffe said. “We’re busy, but we’re never too busy.”
Going forward, Cliffe advised taxpayers to consider the impact of decisions made this year.
Some people strapped due to being out of work have tapped into retirement accounts, and the early withdrawal penalty for those can be steep at 10 percent. In the case of unemployment, those who do not have taxes withheld could be faced with a big tax burden in 2021. Cliffe advised having taxes withheld during the year to avoid a big tax bill next year.
There has been some talk that Congress may waive some penalties and taxes on some unemployment payments, but Cliffe said that is not a certainty so taxpayers should prepare accordingly.
