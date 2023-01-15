Deadly Yeti Airlines crash highlights dangers of flying in Nepal

Photo shows the airplane that crashed Sunday in Pakharo, Nepal.

 Parshuram Sharma/NTV

A search and rescue operation has been underway in Nepal following a deadly plane crash that once again highlights the dangers of air travel in a country often referred to as one of the riskiest places to fly.

Of 72 people on board, at least 69 were killed and their bodies recovered after a Yeti Airlines flight crashed near the city of Pokhara Sunday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Kosh Raj Koirala, Joshua Berlinger, Teele Rebane, Sugam Pokharel, Elizabeth Yee and Yoonjung Seo contributed reporting.

Tags

More News