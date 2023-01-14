'Dean Greene' has represented Cuthbert, southwest Georgia, for four decades

State Rep. Gerald Greene, right, and state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, fifth from left, break ground at the site of a Baker County Schools agricultural center. Sims, a Democrat, and Greene, a Republican, have a close relationship and worked to secure funding for the center.
CUTHBERT – During a recent groundbreaking at the site of a new medical education facility at Albany State University, one that that included a former governor as well as other elected officials and dignitaries, state Rep. Gerald Greene was referred to by his new title: “Dean Greene.”
Elected in 1982, the Cuthbert Republican is now the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives and sits on a number of important and influential committees, including Rules and Appropriations.
Having recently weathered his 21st election, Greene is settling into his role as the senior member of the state House in terms of service, but, he quickly adds, “I’m not the oldest.”
“We have come to that point,” Greene said of the distinction. “We’re ready to rock and roll come the session. I’ll be talking to a lot of the new members, and we’ll be dealing with a lot of issues we face.”
The veteran legislator has been pushing hard for more state money for transportation, including extension of Interstate 185 from its terminus in Columbus to the Florida line and improvement of Georgia 300, as well as infrastructure for high-speed internet. Greene’s new District 154 includes much of rural southwest Georgia and part of Albany.
He credits his political longevity to his service to constituents and performance in office.
“Obviously, it’s good to be helpful,” he said. “It’s a good feeling to know that people have confidence in you, to know their voice is heard, and that’s what we’re here for.”
After 2020 redistricting, Greene is one of three Republican House members who represent a portion of Dougherty County, along with state Reps. Mike Cheokas of Americus and Bill Yearta of Sylvester. State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims and newly elected state Rep. David Sampson, the only local legislator whose district is entirely inside the county, both Democrats, round out the local delegation.
Greene, who was elected as a Democrat, switched parties in 2010, but has worked with his Democratic counterparts throughout his time in office.
While the title of dean is an honorary, not an official one, it does have advantages, University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said.
“What it means, a person who has been there the longest obviously has had a chance to build relationships with colleagues,” he said. “He’s been around, and if you’re a new member, you’ll probably give him deference.
“He has these relationships to draw on. All things being equal, you’d like to have a seasoned person in there.”
Greene’s shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party in a largely minority district also indicates that voters think he is doing a good job for them, Bullock said.
“What it indicates is he has done a very good job of interacting with his constituents and (he) keeps them happy,” he said. “This is a great tribute to him and the relationships he has made over the decades serving southwest Georgia.
“This is the interesting thing about him: He is the Republican with far and away the most diverse district. Again, this is a tribute to the relationships he has established, and he is known and trusted.”
Sims, the Dawson Democrat who has been in office for 14 years herself, has worked closely with Greene during her time in office. Party affiliation may be on elected officials’ minds during campaign season, she said, but for the most part it is irrelevant to the day-to-day work for the local delegation.
“Dean Greene, that helps southwest Georgia,” she said. “He has institutional knowledge. He has the partnerships and the connections, and that is extremely important for any organization. As a delegation, it’s extremely important to us to have that person in our group.
“We forget we are D's and R's, because it doesn’t come up a lot in southwest Georgia where we’re working with people.”
For Sims, Greene’s work ethic is one of the most impressive things about his tenure.
“Even when we’re not in Atlanta, he’s working 24/7,” she said. “He’s a workaholic. The sacrifices we make, we do it without any complaints. I’ve never seen anyone do it like Gerald does. His leadership speaks volumes.”