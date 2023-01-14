'Dean Greene' has represented Cuthbert, southwest Georgia, for four decades

State Rep. Gerald Greene, right, and state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, fifth from left, break ground at the site of a Baker County Schools agricultural center. Sims, a Democrat, and Greene, a Republican, have a close relationship and worked to secure funding for the center.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

CUTHBERT – During a recent groundbreaking at the site of a new medical education facility at Albany State University, one that that included a former governor as well as other elected officials and dignitaries, state Rep. Gerald Greene was referred to by his new title: “Dean Greene.”

Elected in 1982, the Cuthbert Republican is now the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives and sits on a number of important and influential committees, including Rules and Appropriations.

