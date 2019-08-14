Death investigation launched on Cherry Avenue after shooting

Kawoski Antonio Newberry

 Special Photo

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department said it is conducting a death investigation after a man was found deceased from a gunshot wound.

Phyllis Banks, spokeswoman for the APD, said the call came in at 8:02 a.m. this morning. The caller reported seeing the victim face down in the backyard on the 600 block of Cherry Avenue.

Banks initially said the victim was black male, late teens early 20's who was deceased from gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Kawoski Antonio Newberry, 20.

No further information was immediately available. Updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

Tags

Staff Writer

I'm a 2007 graduate of Georgia Southern University, and I've been a reporter for The Albany Herald since 2008. I cover news related to health care, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, SOWEGA Council on Aging and other areas as assigned.

Stay Informed