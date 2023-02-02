There are no suspicious circumstances in the death of a Chinese teenager whose body was found near his school last week more than 100 days after he went missing, authorities said Thursday, ending a high-profile case that had gripped the nation.

Hu Xinyu, 15, vanished from a private high school in China's southeastern Jiangxi province in October. His disappearance became one of the most discussed topics on the Chinese internet, prompting questions about what happened to him.

How to get help: In the US, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

