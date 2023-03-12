A 6-month-old baby who survived an alleged kidnapping alongside his twin brother died one month later in a "sudden unexplained infant death," an Ohio coroner's office said Friday.

An autopsy following Ky'air Thomas' January 28 death revealed "the infant was placed face down (prone) on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows (unsafe sleep environment), unsupervised," the Franklin County Coroner's Office said in a written statement.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn, Amanda Musa and Harmeet Kaur contributed to this report.

